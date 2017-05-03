  2. In English

03/05/2017
Akufo-Addo visits Togo

Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (L) and Faure Gnassingbé on Tuesday in Lomé

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday afternoon arrived in the capital Lome for a three-day official visit to Togo.

It is the first visit by the president of Ghana to a country in the sub-region after he was sworn in in January 2017.

During his stay in Togo, Akufo-Addo will meet with Togolese officials over the reinforcement of a partnership implemented as part of a great joint commission of cooperation between the two countries, an official release form Togolese presidency said.

“Various areas of discussion are concerned and include security, agriculture, health, trade, digital economy, environment and energy,” the document said.

The agenda of President Akufo-Addo includes a field visit to the juxtaposed border-point Noepe-Akanu, which was inaugurated in November 2014.

The juxtaposed border-point is purposed to enhance integrated border management between Togo and Ghana, the interconnectivity of customs systems and to enable free movement of persons, goods and services. 

mercredi 3 mai

mercredi 3 mai

mercredi 3 mai

