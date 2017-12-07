  2. In English

All the conditions are now in place to kick off dialogue

07/12/2017
Gilbert Bawara

After months of silence, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé said through four of his ministers that all the conditions are now in place to kick off dialogue.

This development means that the Togolese opposition and the government could engage in talks, even when both sides have held on to their positions blaming each other on the status quo.

According to the country’s Public Service Minister Gilbert Bawara, each political party will be represented during consultations in preparation for the dialogue.

The Government says it has taken reconciliation steps and promises freedom of association, assembly and demonstration to create an atmosphere of trust and serenity.

The opposition is planning fresh demonstrations on 13, 14 and 16 December in Lome and several cities.

The ruling party promised to trigger a constitutional amendment through a referendum. 

