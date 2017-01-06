Claude Le Roy names strong Togo AFCON squad

  2. In English

Togo have announced their 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa of Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

The Sparrow Hawks, who are coached by Claude Le Roy, had named a provisional squad of 25 players last month.

Joseph Douhadji and Victor Nukafu have since been left out of the team ahead of the prestigious tournament which will be held from the 14th of January to the 5th of February.

Veteran striker Emmanuel Adebayor, who is a free-agent, made the final squad along with Alaixys Romao of Olympiacos.

Le Roy’s side are in Group C along with Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and defending champions, Ivory Coast.

