  2. In English

Economic perspectives dependent on the socio-political situation

16/06/2018
Economic perspectives dependent on the socio-political situation

Mitsuhiro Furusawa

On June 15, 2018 the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the second review of Togo’s economic performance under the program supported by a Extented Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement.

Completion of the review enables the disbursement of about US$35.5 million, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to US$106.5 million.

Program performance has been good. The Executive Board granted a modification of three performance criteria.

Togo’s three-year arrangement was approved on May 5, 2017 for about US$241.5 million at the time of approval of the arrangement) to support the country’s economic and financial reforms.

The program aims to reduce the overall fiscal deficit substantially upfront to ensure long-term debt and external sustainability; refocus policies on sustainable and inclusive growth through targeted social spending and sustainably-financed infrastructure spending; and resolve the financial weaknesses in the two public banks.

Following the Executive Board’s discussion on Togo, Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Acting Chair and Deputy Managing Director, made the following statement:

'Togo’s performance under the ECF-supported program has been broadly satisfactory despite a difficult political and economic environment. The fiscal position improved significantly, driven mainly by expenditure reduction and public debt has declined. However, the medium-term outlook faces risks due to socio-political uncertainty and unfavorable global financial conditions. Strong commitment to the program and maintaining the reform momentum remains critical to preserving macroeconomic stability, improving social protection, safeguarding long-term debt sustainability, and boosting the country’s growth potential.

“It is important that fiscal policy continues to focus on reducing public debt and preserving fiscal sustainability. The authorities should pursue reforms to address the weak revenue collection, prevent new arrears, improve the cost-effectiveness of public investment projects, and contain public expenditure. The authorities are undertaking a review of expenditure to improve its efficiency and they have started implementing measures to improve public debt management. Ensuring debt reduction remains key for macroeconomic stability.

“It is important that the authorities continue to make progress toward adherence to the WAEMU convergence criteria so as to help maintain strong regional reserves. Restructuring of the two public banks, including adequate recapitalization, addressing non-performing loans, and strengthening governance, is an important step towards restoring financial stability.

“The finalization of the National Development Plan and Togo’s admission to the Compact with Africa are commendable. Swift and decisive implementation of the structural reforms outlined in these two policy documents, which are consistent with the ECF-supported program, would help Togo achieve stronger and more inclusive growth.'

A LIRE AUSSI

Togo-Israel : inauguration of a trauma unit

The Minister of Health, Moustapha Mijiyawa, inaugurated on Thursday an ultra-modern trauma unit at the Atakpamé Regional Hospital.

How to jointly inspire the future ?

In English

The Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, participates on Saturday in Cascais (Portugal) at the Horasis Global Meeting.

New axis of cooperation between Lomé and Doha

The MCC approved a $35 million threshold program with Togo

Qatar : Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani meets Foreign Minister of Togo

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
In English
samedi 16 juin

Economic perspectives dependent on the socio-political situation

Finances
samedi 16 juin

Perspectives économiques tributaires de l'incertitude socio-politique

Coopération
vendredi 15 juin

Des chirurgiens membres de l'Eglise Copte se mobilisent

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

Actu.fr

Brest : Ils veulent créer un terrain de foot au Togo

La Voix du Nord (France)

Il lance une cagnotte pour rénover une école au Togo

Ouest France

Teddy Rinner vient en aide aux enfants démunis du Togo

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Coopération

Fin de la mission de Mashav

Coopération

La session de formation assurée par Mashav, l’Agence de coopération israélienne, s’est achevée jeudi.

Sport

La CAF demande à la Fédération togolaise de sortir son chéquier

Sport

Actuellement en pleine rénovation, le grand stade de Kégué à Lomé est indisponible pour de longs mois.

Tech & Web

Les opérateurs autorisés à déployer la 4G

Tech & Web

Les deux opérateurs de téléphonie mobile (Togo Cellulaire et Moov) ont été autorisés à déployer la 4G au Togo.

Santé

Il faut une dynamique locale de solidarité sociale

Santé

Les hôpitaux togolais ont besoin de sang. Le centre national de transfusion sanguine (CNTS) a lancé samedi un appel à la générosité des Togolais.