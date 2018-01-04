  2. In English

Faure Gnassingbé reiterates political dialogue call

04/01/2018
Faure Gnassingbé reiterates political dialogue call

Pres Faure Gnassingbé

President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, has reiterated his call for the opposition to accept dialogue as the government presses for an end to a running political crisis.

In his New Year addressed delivered to the nation on Wednesday evening, he called for opponents to join talks aimed at settling their differences and moving the nation forward.

“I have faith in our ability to transcend our differences to evolve the institutional and political framework, while preserving the social fabric. I remain convinced that the only outlet that allows us to find the way back to progress is dialogue,” he said.

The 14-member opposition coalition has since August 2017 called for anti-government protests in the capital Lome and across other cities in the West African country. 

In English

jeudi 4 janvier

Pour que les choses soient claires

jeudi 4 janvier

Les stations-service sont régulièrement approvisionnées

jeudi 4 janvier

La réponse de l'opposition au message présidentiel

La Croix

Au Togo des 'Young Leaders'

Africa Dilligence

Les PME, poumon de l’économie togolaise

La Croix

Au Togo, polémiques autour de l’évangélisation dans les rues

Mouvement social dans les hôpitaux

Le fonctionnement de certains hôpitaux a été perturbé mercredi par un mouvement déclenché par le syndicat national des praticiens hospitaliers du Togo (SYNPHOT).

La vocation artistique des missions diplomatiques

L’ambassade du Togo en France poursuit sa vocation culturelle avec l’exposition ‘Art’borescence’ qui aura lieu du 16 janvier au 30 mars.

Dernière journée de l'année

La 9e journée du championnat de D1 s’est déroulée samedi. Koroki s’est incliné face à AS OTR (0-1).

‘J’aime ceux qui ont une vision pour le bien-être des populations'

L'ONG suisse '123 Action' peut compter sur le soutien d'un parrain prestigieux, le footballeur togolais Emmanuel Adebayor.