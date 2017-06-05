  2. In English

Faure Gnassingbe takes over ECOWAS chairmanship

05/06/2017
Faure Gnassingbe takes over ECOWAS chairmanship

Faure Gnassingbe (L) and Alassane Ouattara

The occasion was colorful with the presence of twelfth West African leaders and delegations attending the 51st Ordinary ECOWAS Summit, this time held in Liberia for the first time over three decades at the Flemington Hotel Palace in Margibi County.

After series of organized protocols, with speeches from several individuals including the host of the Summit, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the President of ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. De Souza, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, the executive from EU and others, the issue as to who becomes the next ECOWAS was now on the floor.

Few hours later, it was announced that one of Africa’s youngest Presidents, the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe was named as the new Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), taken over from the organization’s first female Chairperson, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the incoming chairperson and urged West African leaders to the Africa-Israel summit to be held in Togo in October.

Faure Gnassingbe will face a less tedious task as chairperson compared to President Sirleaf who was faced with the electoral crisis in The Gambia, he officially assume the role at the end of the Summit, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Commentaires

Loading comments ...

Loading comments ...

A LIRE AUSSI

World Bank : new strategy for Togo

The Board of the World Bank Group today discussed a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Togo covering the period from July 2016 to June 2020.

IMF approves US$241.5 million under the ECF arrangement for Togo

In English

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved a new three-year arrangement for Togo under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

Akufo-Addo visits Togo

Togo's Prime Minister stress his support for Qatar's UNESCO candidate

Israel : Togo Ambassador present credentials

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
In English
lundi 5 juin

Faure Gnassingbe takes over ECOWAS chairmanship

Cédéao
dimanche 4 juin

'Responsabilité et détermination'

Cédéao
dimanche 4 juin

Faure Gnassingbé prend les commandes de la Cédéao

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

La Croix

Le choc spirituel des volontaires français au Togo

VOA

Cantine scolaire gratuite au Togo

Shanghai Daily

Inspired by China, ambitious for Togo

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Social

Couverture sociale pour tous : appui du BIT

Social

Comment offrir la couverture universelle à une population active dont 80% évolue dans l’économie informelle ? Vaste question.

Environnement

Tout devient vert

Environnement

L’université de Lomé fête à sa façon la Journée de l’arbre ce jeudi. Une vaste opération de reboisement aura lieu sur le campus.

Sport

Les Eperviers espèrent faire mieux à Marseille

Sport

Les Eperviers se sont inclinés face au Nigeria lors d’un match amical qui s’est déroulé jeudi près de Paris. Les Super Eagles ont marqué 3 buts, aucun pour le Togo.

Tech & Web

Deux nouveaux opérateurs sur le marché de l'internet

Tech & Web

Deux nouveaux fournisseurs d’accès à internet (FAI) proposeront bientôt leurs services au Togo. Il s’agit de Teolis et de GVA.