Hotel 2 Fevrier : Emaar Hospitality Group partners with Kalyan

27/06/2018
256 rooms & suites

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Dubai-based Emaar Properties PJSC, in partnership with the Kalyan Group, has marked its expansion to Sub-Saharan Africa to operate Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo, an iconic hotel set in the heart of the city, in the tallest building in Togo, and unrivalled in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Located near the Monument of Independence, Address Hotel 2 Février Lomé Togo will welcome guests shortly following the rebranding of the property, first established in 1980. It will have 256 rooms & suites and 64 serviced apartments as well as themed restaurants, meeting venues and other amenities. 

Togo marks the sixth international destination for Address that has upcoming hotel projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and The Maldives, in addition to new openings in the UAE.

