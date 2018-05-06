  2. In English

How to jointly inspire the future ?

06/05/2018
How to jointly inspire the future ?

Robert Dussey on Saturday in Cascais

The Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, participated on Saturday in Cascais (Portugal) at the Horasis Global Meeting.

This annual conference is one of the key international meetings for business leaders who interact with senior officials.

The Horasis community is made up of more than 400 leaders from 70 countries.

The goal is to find solutions to the most critical challenges facing, companies and countries today.

For 4 days, participants share ideas on how to jointly inspire the future.

Robert Dussey took part Saturday at the plenary session whose theme was : ‘Leveraging Sustainable Development’

Nations have agreed to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at uplifting everyone, especially the needy. 

The agenda is ambitious – but two years on, are we any closer ? How do issues differ between nations ? Can nations support each other to meet the goals ? 

A LIRE AUSSI

New axis of cooperation between Lomé and Doha

Qatar and Togo signed a raft of agreements and memoranda of understanding following a session of official talks chaired by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the visiting President of Togolese Republic.

The MCC approved a $35 million threshold program with Togo

In English

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Board of Directors approved a $35 million threshold program with the Togolese Republic.

Qatar : Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani meets Foreign Minister of Togo

Demonstrations suspended, 45 detainees released

Talks open in Togo between government and opposition

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
Politique
dimanche 6 mai

Une crise sociale et non politique

In English
dimanche 6 mai

How to jointly inspire the future ?

Sport
dimanche 6 mai

Ligue des champions : AS Togo Port s’incline

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

Actu.fr

Brest : Ils veulent créer un terrain de foot au Togo

La Voix du Nord (France)

Il lance une cagnotte pour rénover une école au Togo

Ouest France

Teddy Rinner vient en aide aux enfants démunis du Togo

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Développement

Le gouvernement cible les communautés qui en ont le plus besoin

Développement

650 communautés sur un total 2. 499 pourront bénéficier des projets innovants pour lutter contre la pauvreté.

Coopération

Michaëlle Jean souhaite la poursuite du dialogue politique

Coopération

Adama Ouane, l’administrateur de l’Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) a été reçu vendredi par Faure Gnassingbé.

Coopération

Le PM reçoit des responsables de l'OIF et de Shelter

Coopération

Le Premier ministre Komi Selom Klassou a reçu jeudi l’administrateur de l’Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), Adama Ouane.

Social

Un combat syndical qui se veut apolitique

Social

Les syndicats espèrent réaliser des progrès lors des prochaines discussions avec le gouvernement. Leur combat se veut apolitique.