The Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, participated on Saturday in Cascais (Portugal) at the Horasis Global Meeting.

This annual conference is one of the key international meetings for business leaders who interact with senior officials.

The Horasis community is made up of more than 400 leaders from 70 countries.

The goal is to find solutions to the most critical challenges facing, companies and countries today.

For 4 days, participants share ideas on how to jointly inspire the future.

Robert Dussey took part Saturday at the plenary session whose theme was : ‘Leveraging Sustainable Development’

Nations have agreed to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at uplifting everyone, especially the needy.

The agenda is ambitious – but two years on, are we any closer ? How do issues differ between nations ? Can nations support each other to meet the goals ?