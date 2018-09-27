  2. In English

Meeting between António Guterres and Faure Gnassingbé

27/09/2018
Meeting between António Guterres and Faure Gnassingbé

Faure Gnassingbé and António Guterres

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, met today with Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo. 

Mr Guterres welcomed progress towards political, institutional and constitutional reforms, including through the inter-Togolese dialogue. He encouraged Togo to continue the internal political dialogue, ahead of legislative elections planned for 2018. 

The Secretary-General and the President also discussed the threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa. The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations readiness to continue to accompany countries in the sub-region in combatting them.

jeudi 27 septembre

Le chaud et le froid

Finances
jeudi 27 septembre

Opportunités d’ouverture et de croissance

Finances
jeudi 27 septembre

L'OTR gère des contribuables peu coopératifs

