New axis of cooperation between Lomé and Doha

President of Togo accompanied by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

Qatar and Togo signed a raft of agreements and memoranda of understanding following a session of official talks chaired by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the visiting President of Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe at the Amiri Diwan on Monday.

During the talks session, the Amir and President Faure discussed bilateral relations between Qatar and Togo and means of enhancing them in various sectors, especially in the investment field. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Following the session of official talks, His Highness the Amir and the Togolese president witnessed the signing of the following agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two governments:

1. An agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and private passports,

2. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on conducting political consultations on issues of mutual interest

3. An agreement on mutual encouragement and protection of investments

4. An agreement on economic, trade and technical co-operation.

5. An agreement on legal co-operation and

6. An MoU between Qatar Chamber and Togo Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The official meeting and the agreement signing ceremony were attended by several Qatari ministers and the members of the official delegation accompanying the president of Togo.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan the President of Togo was accorded an official reception ceremony.

Following the agreement signing ceremony, the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet, at the Amiri Diwan in honor of the President of Togo and the accompanying delegation.

The banquet was attended by several ministers.

Later in the evening, the President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe left Doha.