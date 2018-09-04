Off Grid: Soleva joins the 'Cizo' initiative

  2. In English

Charles Sena Ayenu

The Togolese government understood this well by launching a few months ago a project called 'Cizo' which aims to connect 300.000 households or about 2 million people in the next five years through solar kits.

First to come on the market, is the British company BBOXX.

A second operator has just signed an agreement with the authorities. This is Paygo Ventures, a consortium between Wawa Energy Solutions Ltd. and Aphelion Energy. The product will be marketed under the brand name 'Soleva'.

The project is led by a Togolese, Charles Sena Ayenu, and his American partner, Andrew Carter.

Soleva will offer kits payable over 2 to 3 years. A one-year test period will be launched in the coming weeks. About 600 young people will be recruited countrywide to ensure marketing, installation and maintenance.

'This partnership gives us the opportunity to support the government through the Togolese Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Agency (AT2ER) in its vision to provide the whole Togolese population with access to electricity through a mix of sustainable energy by 2030', explains Charles Séna Ayenu.

A solar kit includes in general a solar panel, lamps, a radio, a torch, a fan, TV, and a battery to store electricity and is payable via a mobile phone.

The off grid is already very developed in East Africa (Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, in particular). It is the simplest and most economical solution to offer access to electricity in rural areas where the traditional electric grid does not allow it.

