  2. In English

Relief: new satellite system in Togo

19/06/2018
Relief: new satellite system in Togo

The ground station will detect and locate any distress signal

Togo and Thales Alenia Space announced that they have signed a contract for a ground station to be installed in Lomé, Togo, to be used for the search and rescue (SAR) of persons in distress, mainly using the Galileo satellite positioning system.

Based on Thales Alenia Space’s MEOLUT Next (Medium Orbit Local User Terminal), this system will enable the instantaneous location, with unprecedented accuracy, of a distress call issued by a beacon operating through the COSPAS-SARSAT system.

The fully integrated ground station comprises a compact, high-tech beam-shaping antenna (capable of taking maximum advantage of Galileo’s SAR service), a Mission Control Center (MCC) dedicated to managing and distributing alerts, and a Rescue Coordination Center (RCC), which interfaces with systems already in place locally or in neighboring countries (for fire-fighters, armed forces, coast guards, etc.).

The ground station will detect and locate any distress signal triggered by a ship, plane or land vehicle, thus enhancing the safety of people and goods. The unexcelled coverage provided by the beam-shaping antenna will allow Togo to receive distress signals over a radius of more than 3,000 kilometers, which means it will cover the entire Gulf of Guinea and a large part of the African continent.

Combining 40 years of experience and a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, Thales Alenia Space architects design and deliver high technology solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures.

A LIRE AUSSI

Economic perspectives dependent on the socio-political situation

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the second review of Togo’s economic performance under the program supported by a Extented Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement.

Togo-Israel : inauguration of a trauma unit

In English

The Minister of Health, Moustapha Mijiyawa, inaugurated on Thursday an ultra-modern trauma unit at the Atakpamé Regional Hospital.

How to jointly inspire the future ?

New axis of cooperation between Lomé and Doha

The MCC approved a $35 million threshold program with Togo

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
Médias
mardi 19 juin

L'opposition doit tirer les leçons de son échec

In English
mardi 19 juin

Relief: new satellite system in Togo

Société
mardi 19 juin

Les dernières technologies pour éviter des drames

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

Actu.fr

Brest : Ils veulent créer un terrain de foot au Togo

La Voix du Nord (France)

Il lance une cagnotte pour rénover une école au Togo

Ouest France

Teddy Rinner vient en aide aux enfants démunis du Togo

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Coopération

Des chirurgiens membres de l'Eglise Copte se mobilisent

Coopération

Deux cents patients soufrant d’hernies et de goitre seront pris en charge par des médecins égyptiens.

Santé

Les transfusions sanguines n'ont aucun caractère commercial

Santé

La culture de don du sang n’est pas très développée au Togo. Absence d’information et préjugés freinent la collecte.

Coopération

Fin de la mission de Mashav

Coopération

La session de formation assurée par Mashav, l’Agence de coopération israélienne, s’est achevée jeudi.

Sport

La CAF demande à la Fédération togolaise de sortir son chéquier

Sport

Actuellement en pleine rénovation, le grand stade de Kégué à Lomé est indisponible pour de longs mois.