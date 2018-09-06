  2. In English

Senior Chinese official meets Faure Gnassingbe

06/09/2018
Senior Chinese official meets Faure Gnassingbe

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe with Wang Huning

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning on Wednesday met with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe after the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Sept. 3-4.

Wang, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said China stands ready to work with Togo to implement the outcomes of the summit, align the Belt and Road Initiative with Togo's vision to become an emerging country in 2030, and expand pragmatic cooperation to benefit the peoples of the two countries.

Faure Gnassingbe congratulated China on the success of the Beijing summit which signified the strong friendship between Africa and China. He said the negative comments concerning the Africa-China cooperation are unacceptable in Africa.

He expressed Togo's willingness to work with China to implement the outcomes of the summit and advance the bilateral relations and Africa-China friendship.

Off Grid: Soleva joins the 'Cizo' initiative

Off-grid is the cheapest and fastest way to connect rural people to electricity. 

Hotel 2 Fevrier : Emaar Hospitality Group partners with Kalyan

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Dubai-based Emaar Properties PJSC, in partnership with the Kalyan Group, has marked its expansion to Sub-Saharan Africa.

Relief: new satellite system in Togo

Economic perspectives dependent on the socio-political situation

Togo-Israel : inauguration of a trauma unit

jeudi 6 septembre

Des recommandations pour en finir avec un an de crise

jeudi 6 septembre

Les Togolais se mettent au rickshaw

jeudi 6 septembre

Le Togo n'est pas sous tutelle

Bakou : trois judokas togolais présents

La Togolaise Noëllie Koro participera aux championnats du monde de judo du 20 au 27 septembre à Bakou.

Une coopération qui produit des résultats tangibles

Le sommet Chine-Afrique s'est achevé mardi à Pékin. Mais le président Faure Gnassingbé poursuit ses contacts sur place avec les investisseurs publics et privés.

Vlisco parie sur les nouveaux créateurs

Vlisco, le leader mondial néerlandais du Wax, également propriétaire des marques Woodin, Uniwax et GTP, lance un concours destiné à soutenir les créateurs africains.

Togo-Bénin : il n'y a pas de plan B

La rencontre du 9 septembre entre le Togo et le Bénin comptant pour la deuxième journée des éliminatoires de la CAN Cameroun 2019 se jouera sur la pelouse du stade municipal.