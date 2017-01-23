  2. In English

The Africa-Israel Summit : A new era for the African continent

23/01/2017
The Africa-Israel Summit : A new era for the African continent

Robert Dussey and Benjamin Netanyahu

Foreign Minister Robert Dussey held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday January 23.

This meeting followed the official visit to Israel of President Faure Gnassingbe in August.

Back then, the two parties had agreed to hold an Africa-Israel Summit in 2017.

Today, the event has become official and will be held on October 16-20 in the capital of Togo, Lome.

This exclusive and pioneering venue is organized by the by the Africa-Israel Connect firm and is sponsored by the governments of both nations. It will allow for the leading political and buisness echelon of the African continent and the Jewish state to meet under one roof for a period of five days.

PM Netanyahu will take part in the discussions as well as numerous African heads of states and governments.

The Summit will focus on the themes of security, hi-tech and agriculture and will also discuss matters such as health, water and energy.

MASHAV, the Israeli cooperation agency, will also take an active role in the Summit and will attempt to provide answers to the continent's most critical challenges.

In addition, Lome will host a trade fair that will convene the the leading Israeli and African firms in order to establish joint ventures and examine the issues most critical to the development of the continent.

For the board of Africa-Israel Connect, Lome was a natural choice. Indeed, Togo is both a dynamic hub in the region and a loyal ally of Israel.

During the meeting with FM Dussey, PM Netanyahu conveyed his strong enthusiasm for the Summit which he considers to be a an extraordinary nexus for the the deepening of African-Israel ties and expressed his gratitude for President Faure Gnassingbe's unwavering friendship and crucial role in fostering ties between Jerusalem and the continent,

The founding father of the Zionist movement, Theodor Herzl declared in 1897: “There is still one other question arising out of the disaster of nations which remains unsolved to this day, and whose profound tragedy, only a Jew can comprehend. This is the African question. (...)  I am not ashamed to say, though I may expose myself to ridicule for saying so, that once I have witnessed the redemption of the Jews, my people, I wish also to assist in the redemption of the Africans.” 

More than a century later, the Africa-Israel Summit will serve as a  form of  tribute to this vision and herald a new era for the African continent.

Commentaires

Loading comments ...

Loading comments ...

A LIRE AUSSI

PM Netanyahu meets with Togolese FM Robert Dussey

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this afternoon in Jerusalem, met with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey.

IMF reaches agreement with Togo on an Extended Credit Facility arrangement

In English

The program aims to improve the living conditions for the population and to maintain a stable macroeconomic environment.

Claude Le Roy names strong Togo AFCON squad

Resignation of the Bishop of Dapaong, appointment of successor

Terrorism not a proper tool to pursue personal goals: Rouhani

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
In English
lundi 23 janvier

PM Netanyahu meets with Togolese FM Robert Dussey

Diplomatie
lundi 23 janvier

Lomé accueillera un sommet Afrique-Israël

In English
lundi 23 janvier

The Africa-Israel Summit : A new era for the African continent

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

World Politics Review

How to fight growing piracy in West Africa

France Football

Le Togo retrouve le sourire

CIO Mag

Cina LAWSON : 'Hisser notre pays parmi les leaders d’Afrique'

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Sport

TogoCel est un supporter enthousiaste

Sport

Togo Cellulaire met la main au porte-monnaie. Son directeur général a remis un chèque de 75 millions de Fcfa au comité de mobilisation de la CAN.

Coopération

Le Togo au seuil du Compact

Coopération

Le Togo a franchi une étape décisive l’année dernière dans le processus devant conduire à son éligibilité au MCA.

Développement

Le PUDC se déploie dans tout le pays

Développement

Le Togo a lancé il y a quelques mois un ambitieux projet dénommé le Programme d’urgence de développement communautaire (PUDC).

Faits divers

Opération neutralisation

Faits divers

Un Togolais et un Burkinabé ont été présentés jeudi à la presse par la police. Arrêtés récemment, ils font partie d’un gang de coupeurs de routes.