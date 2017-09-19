  2. In English

Togo announces plan to hold referendum on presidential limit

19/09/2017
Togo announces plan to hold referendum on presidential limit

Dama Dramani

Togo will hold a referendum to decide on the politically divisive issue of presidential term limits following weeks of intense protests by opposition parties.

The vote will be held within weeks and that it would also include other constitutional reforms.

Opposition parties had boycotted a parliamentary that would have enabled the changes, meaning that the vote fell short of the 4/5ths majority.

Drama Dramani, the head of parliament, told legislators that the people will have the final word on the constitutional changes: You have voted for the revision of the constitution but it’s the people who will decide by referendum in the next few days.”

Commentaires

Loading comments ...

Loading comments ...

A LIRE AUSSI

IFAD President appointed Chair of UN-Water

Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has been appointed the new Chair of UN-Water.

Togo panel approves constitutional reform plan

In English

A parliamentary panel on Friday approved a bill to revamp the constitution and introduce a presidential term limit.

Togolese President jets in to sympathise with Sierra Leoneans

Faure Gnassingbe takes over ECOWAS chairmanship

World Bank : new strategy for Togo

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
Politique
mardi 19 septembre

Tolérance et vigilance

Médias
mardi 19 septembre

Canette ou bouteille : les Togolais devront choisir

Politique
mardi 19 septembre

Recours à l'article 144 ?

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

CommodAfrica

Le porte-monnaie électronique agricole au Togo passe à la vitesse supérieure

Independent Online

Why you should visit Togo

La Tribune Afrique

Assurances : Allianz Togo aux prises avec les directives de la CIMA

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Sport

Adebayor indisponible pour une période indéterminée

Sport

Sale coup pour Emmanuel Adebayor, le capitaine des Eperviers. Selon le site StarAfrica le footballeur s’est blessé lors de la rencontre dimanche contre une équipe turque.

Culture

A la liberté, à la vie !

Culture

Le bureau régional de l’organisation de la Francophonie (OIF) a présenté lundi à Lomé son initiative baptisée ‘Libres ensemble’.

Santé

Un refuge efficace contre les moustiques

Santé

Le ministère de la Santé va fournir à la population près d’un million de moustiquaires imprégnées de longue durée d’action (MILDA).

Santé

Lutter efficacement contre le cancer

Santé

Le Togo ambitionne de se doter d’un institut de cancérologie. Pour y parvenir, il a besoin d’argent et de compétences.