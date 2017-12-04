  2. In English

Togo electrification scheme gets boost from solar rollout

04/12/2017
Togo electrification scheme gets boost from solar rollout

The CIZO scheme aims to bring electricity to more than two million citizen

A rural electrification scheme in Togo is set for a leap forward after a deal with UK-based solar system manufacturer Bboxx.

The company launched its operations in Togo this week in the rural town of Awagomè, 166 km north of the capital Lomé, with a visit by President Faure Gnassingbé.

Following a tender process, Bboxx was awarded a contract to work with Togo’s government to roll out 300,000 of its solar home systems by 2022. The company said it has already imported its products and will begin selling them in people’s homes immediately, with an initial target of installing 10,000 over the next year.

Bboxx said it plans to work with La Poste, the country’s largest distribution network, to sell and distribute its solar home systems, and will open shops at existing La Poste sites.

The CIZO scheme (which means ‘lighting up’ in the Guin language) aims to bring electricity to more than two million citizens by 2022, as well as facilitating the adoption of mobile payment across rural areas.  

Bboxx said its solar systems will be sold on a pay-as-you-go model using popular mobile payments solutions. It will also offer customer service including remote monitoring of the home systems.  

Dèdèriwè Abli-Bidamon, Togo’s energy and mines minister, said: “The CIZO Initiative aims to significantly increase the electrification rate in rural areas of Togo by 2022 through the use of solar home systems.

“The commercialization of solar systems through the participation of private actors will accelerate the impact on the Togolese economy. Against this backdrop, the government is creating the right environment to foster and enable private actors to operate efficiently.” 

© Decentralized Energy 

Commentaires

Loading comments ...

Loading comments ...

A LIRE AUSSI

The Geography of Welfare in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo

A new World Bank Group explains the failure of the sub-region’s strong economic growth to translate into benefits for the population as a whole.

IFAD President appointed Chair of UN-Water

In English

Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has been appointed the new Chair of UN-Water.

Togo announces plan to hold referendum on presidential limit

Togo panel approves constitutional reform plan

Togolese President jets in to sympathise with Sierra Leoneans

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
Politique
lundi 4 décembre

Canaliser le flux de l'information

Médias
lundi 4 décembre

Culture du fact-checking

Finances
lundi 4 décembre

La mésofinance en appui aux PME togolaises ?

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

Africa Dilligence

Les PME, poumon de l’économie togolaise

La Croix

Au Togo, polémiques autour de l’évangélisation dans les rues

CommodAfrica

Le porte-monnaie électronique agricole au Togo passe à la vitesse supérieure

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Cédéao

'Crise politique persistante' en Guinée Bissau

Cédéao

La crise politique se poursuit en Guinée Bissau. Robert Dussey vient d'achever une visite dans ce pays membre de la Cédéao.

Développement

Implication de la société civile dans le suivi des politiques de développement

Développement

L'UE va financer un nouveau programme destiné à favoriser le dialogue Etat-société civile pour la définition et la mise en œuvre d’actions de développement.

Développement

Des réponses rapides aux besoins à la base

Développement

Le programme de Développement communautaire et des filets sociaux (PDC+),  réalisé avec l’appui de la Banque mondiale s’est achevé en juillet dernier.

Santé

L'OMS se met en mode urgence

Santé

Un médicament sur 10 en circulation dans les pays à revenu faible ou intermédiaire est, selon les estimations, soit de qualité inférieure, soit falsifié.