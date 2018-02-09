University of Lome confers Honoris Causa on Dr Wilfried Krauss

The University of Lome, Togo has conferred the Honoris Causa Award on Dr. Wilfried Kraus of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany (BMBF) for his outstanding contribution towards combating climate change in West Africa.

On this occasion, the entire WASCAL community and its numerous stakeholders wish to congratulate Dr. Kraus for this meritorious award.

WASCAL also wishes to extend a hand of gratitude to the entire BMBF team, for their tremendous support in ensuring WASCAL remains committed in becoming one of Africa’s leading institutions in the provision of climate services in and for West Africa.