  2. In English

University of Lome confers Honoris Causa on Dr Wilfried Krauss

09/02/2018
University of Lome confers Honoris Causa on Dr Wilfried Krauss

Wilfried Kraus

The University of Lome, Togo has conferred the Honoris Causa Award on Dr. Wilfried Kraus of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany (BMBF) for his outstanding contribution towards combating climate change in West Africa.

On this occasion, the entire WASCAL community and its numerous stakeholders wish to congratulate Dr. Kraus for this meritorious award.

WASCAL also wishes to extend a hand of gratitude to the entire BMBF team, for their tremendous support in ensuring WASCAL remains committed in becoming one of Africa’s leading institutions in the provision of climate services in and for West Africa.

Commentaires

Loading comments ...

Loading comments ...

A LIRE AUSSI

Political dialogue to start February 15

Mediators announced Friday that Togo will enter talks on controversial constitutional reform February 15.

WhatsApp-ening with forests and climate in Togo?

In English

A WhatsApp group has brought together members from women’s organizations around the country focused on forest governance.

Faure Gnassingbé reiterates political dialogue call

ECOWAS summit begins in Abuja

All the conditions are now in place to kick off dialogue

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
Politique
vendredi 9 février

Une scène bien remplie

Sport
vendredi 9 février

Le drapeau togolais flotte en Corée

In English
vendredi 9 février

University of Lome confers Honoris Causa on Dr Wilfried Krauss

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

Ouest France

Teddy Rinner vient en aide aux enfants démunis du Togo

Jeune Afrique

Crépin, étudiant en droit et mineur de bitcoins au Togo

La Croix

Au Togo des 'Young Leaders'

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Sport

AS Togo Port se rend au Congo

Sport

As Togo-Port, seul représentant togolais en lice pour la ligue africaine des champions, entame les tours préliminaires ce samedi au Congo.

Culture

Une histoire empreinte d'érotisme et d'aventure

Culture

L’Institut français du Togo & Wilsicom Théâtre présentent samedi 10 février à partir de 19h30 le spectacle African Gigolo.

Coopération

CILSS : une approche globale et cohérente

Coopération

La 18e conférence des chefs d'Etat et de gouvernement du Comité permanent inter-Etats de lutte contre la sécheresse dans le Sahel (CILSS) s’est déroulée mercredi à Niamey.

Sport

Gelée, mais déterminée

Sport

Mathilde Amivi Petitjean est arrivée en début de semaine à Pyeongchang en Corée sud. Au total deux skieuses togolaises participent aux JO.