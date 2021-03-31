A suivre de loin

  2. Sport

31/03/2021
Les rencontres auront lieu sans spectateurs

La Fédération togolaise de football (FTF) a publié mercredi le calendrier championnat de D1 qui reprend le 3 avril.

La première confrontation aura lieu samedi entre le champion en titre Asko (association sportive de la Kozah) et Sara Sport.

Calendrier poule A

As Togo Port - Gbohloésu (Agoè le 04 avril)

Anges – Entente II (Ablogame le 04 avril)

As OTR – Dyto (Kégué le 04 avril)

Gomido – Maranatha (Stade municipal de Lomé le 04 avril).

Calendrier poule B

Asko - Sara Sport (Sokodé le 03 avril)

Asck - Koroki (Sokodé le 04 avril)

Sémassi - Ifodjè (Kara le 04 avril)

As Binah - Unisport (Atakpamé le 04 avril)

Économie
mercredi 31 mars

Des relations qui restent solides

Afrique
mercredi 31 mars

Coup d'Etat avorté au Niger

Sport
mercredi 31 mars

