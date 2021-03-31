A suivre de loin

La Fédération togolaise de football (FTF) a publié mercredi le calendrier championnat de D1 qui reprend le 3 avril.
La première confrontation aura lieu samedi entre le champion en titre Asko (association sportive de la Kozah) et Sara Sport.
Calendrier poule A
As Togo Port - Gbohloésu (Agoè le 04 avril)
Anges – Entente II (Ablogame le 04 avril)
As OTR – Dyto (Kégué le 04 avril)
Gomido – Maranatha (Stade municipal de Lomé le 04 avril).
Calendrier poule B
Asko - Sara Sport (Sokodé le 03 avril)
Asck - Koroki (Sokodé le 04 avril)
Sémassi - Ifodjè (Kara le 04 avril)
As Binah - Unisport (Atakpamé le 04 avril)