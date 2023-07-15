What do the subscribers think?

The Togolese regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services (ARCEP) aims to improve the quality of mobile services and lower prices.

The telecoms regulator conducted a tour of the country from June 19 to July 11 to collect feedback from subscribers.

This operation was carried out with several consumer associations.

According to ARCEP, the quality of mobile services is very unsatisfactory, with a compliance rate of 48% for Togo Cellulaire and 37% for Moov Africa Togo.

Although the two operators have significantly lowered their prices, the majority of customers interviewed believe that they are still too high, including for internet.

"ARCEP has committed to working with operators to lower prices further in order to reduce the digital divide," the press release linked to the outcome of this tour underlines.