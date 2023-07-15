Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

What do the subscribers think?

The Togolese regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services (ARCEP) aims to improve the quality of mobile services and lower prices.

Subscribers are demanding further price cuts © republicoftogo.com

The Togolese regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services (ARCEP) aims to improve the quality of mobile services and lower prices.

The telecoms regulator conducted a tour of the country from June 19 to July 11 to collect feedback from subscribers.

This operation was carried out with several consumer associations.

According to ARCEP, the quality of mobile services is very unsatisfactory, with a compliance rate of 48% for Togo Cellulaire and 37% for Moov Africa Togo.

Although the two operators have significantly lowered their prices, the majority of customers interviewed believe that they are still too high, including for internet.

"ARCEP has committed to working with operators to lower prices further in order to reduce the digital divide," the press release linked to the outcome of this tour underlines.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

ECOWAS Summit in Bissau

ECOWAS Summit in Bissau

A summit of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) is taking place this Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, in the presence of President Faure Gnassingbé.

Collective security

Collective security

The 'Lomé Peace and Security Forum' will take place in the capital of Togo on October 21 and 22, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.