DTRT Apparel pourrait s'implanter au Togo

La société de textile américaine, DTRT Apparel, a manifesté un intérêt pour l’implantation d’une usine sur le parc industriel d’Adétikopé, indique lundi L’Economiste.

Après le Ghana, le Togo ? © DR

Elle dispose déjà d’une unité de production au Ghana où elle fabrique des articles sportswear pour différents clients.

