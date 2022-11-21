DTRT Apparel pourrait s'implanter au Togo
La société de textile américaine, DTRT Apparel, a manifesté un intérêt pour l’implantation d’une usine sur le parc industriel d’Adétikopé, indique lundi L’Economiste.
Elle dispose déjà d’une unité de production au Ghana où elle fabrique des articles sportswear pour différents clients.
