Fruitful visit

Emmanuel Macron and Faure Gnassingbé
Emmanuel Macron hosted President Faure Gnassingbé for lunch at the Elysée on Friday.
The opportunity for the two men to address several issues including bilateral cooperation and the fight against terrorism.
The situation in Mali was also mentioned.
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe pays an official visit to France.
Mali will hold presidential elections in March 2022, said the country’s foreign minister.
