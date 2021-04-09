  2. In English

Fruitful visit

Emmanuel Macron and Faure Gnassingbé

Emmanuel Macron hosted President Faure Gnassingbé for lunch at the Elysée on Friday.

The opportunity for the two men to address several issues including bilateral cooperation and the fight against terrorism.

The situation in Mali was also mentioned.

