Historic transition: Faure Gnassingbé leads Togo into parliamentary governance

In accordance with the new Constitution promulgated in May 2024, Faure Gnassingbé was officially appointed President of the Council on Saturday by the Togolese National Assembly during a plenary session.

This appointment marks a historic turning point in Togo’s institutional evolution, as the country formally transitions to a parliamentary system of governance.

Immediately following his designation, Faure Gnassingbé was sworn in during a solemn ceremony held at the Place des Fêtes.

The event, which marked the official start of his new role, was attended by top state officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and a large crowd of citizens gathered to witness the moment.

As President of the Council, Faure Gnassingbé now holds full executive authority. He becomes the head of government, tasked with setting national policy, appointing ministers, and coordinating the state's administrative functions.

Later in the afternoon, Parliament convened in Congress—bringing together both deputies and senators—to elect the new President of the Republic. Under the new Constitution, this role is purely ceremonial and symbolic, with no executive power.

This transition to a parliamentary system is part of a broader effort by Togolese authorities to modernize state institutions and promote a renewed model of governance.