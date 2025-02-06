African former Presidents gather in Togo to honor Gnassingbé Eyadéma

Five former African heads of state gathered in Kara, northern Togo, on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late President Gnassingbé Eyadéma, exactly 20 years after his passing.

The commemoration ceremony was attended by former Presidents Yayi Boni and Nicéphore Soglo of Benin, Goukouni Oueddei of Chad, Alpha Oumar Konaré of Mali, and Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger.

These leaders, who maintained close relations with Eyadéma, honored his legacy, particularly his role as a mediator in African conflicts. The event was also attended by current Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé, members of the Eyadéma family, and government officials.

Gnassingbé Eyadéma was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, holding power in Togo from 1967 until his death in 2005.

Eyadéma positioned himself as a key figure in African diplomacy, often serving as a mediator in regional conflicts, particularly in West Africa. His efforts in peace negotiations earned him recognition among African leaders, reinforcing Togo’s strategic influence in regional affairs.

Eyadéma remained a dominant political figure until his passing in 2005.

The ceremony in Kara served as a reminder of Eyadéma’s impact on Togo and the wider African continent, highlighting both his leadership and his role in fostering dialogue and stability in the region.