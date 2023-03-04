Faure Gnassingbé on official visit to Kampala

The President of the Republic of Togo Faure Gnassingbe has arrived on Friday in Uganda on an official visit.

President Museveni and his visiting counterpart later briefed the delegations where they both highlighted the need for the two countries to come together and share experiences if they are to overcome challenges faced by not only Uganda and Togo but all African countries.

The Togolese president, on his part, thanked President Museveni for always being available to share his experiences in as far as security and governance is concerned.

‘I came to hold deep discussions with President Museveni on matters of security and terrorism and how we can combine efforts in dealing with the challenges’, he said.

Gnassingbe and his delegation were later hosted to a dinner at State House Entebbe by President Museveni.