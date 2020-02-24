  2. In English

Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term

24/02/2020
Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term

Faure Gnassingbé

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe declared an electoral victory on Monday and called on his rivals to drop a competing claim, with official preliminary results showing him re-elected in a landslide.

The win, if confirmed, will give Gnassingbe a fourth five-year term and extend a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup. But some Togolese worry that a contested outcome could lead to political violence.

Preliminary figures released by the electoral commission showed Gnassingbe winning with 72 percent of the vote, with his main opponent, former Prime Minister Gabriel Messan Agbeyome Kodjo, at 18%. Longtime opposition leader Jean-Pierre Fabre received just 4%. Final results are expected in the coming days.

Kodjo said before the results were announced that his camp's tallies showed him winning around 60 percent of the vote. The president dismissed any such claim as fiction and told his rivals to accept the official result.

"To my unlucky adversaries, I would like to tell them, this is the game of democracy," Gnassingbe told supporters in the early hours of Monday morning. "Let's stop improvising, stop inventing imaginary numbers and submit to the judgment of the Togolese people."

Togo has seen protests in the past by demonstrators who say the president has illegally outstayed his welcome. When Gnassingbe came to power in 2005 after his father's death, mass protests against the family's rule were met with a violent police crackdown during which at least 500 people were killed.

The streets of the oceanside capital Lome were calm early on Monday morning.

Another five-year term for Gnassingbe would be a blow to Togo's fractured opposition, which is desperate for change but has been unable to launch a concerted political campaign against the president.

In response to political pressure, Gnassingbe enacted a law last year limiting presidents to two five-year terms. It does not account for the three terms he has already served, allowing him to stay in power until 2030.

A LIRE AUSSI

Moving forward towards a new partnership fit for the future

Today, new impetus was given to the post-Cotonou negotiations on a new agreement between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific countries (ACP).

First international private loan

In English

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Togolese Republic is pleased to announce the signature on December 18th 2019 of a first transaction on the international market by the Togolese Republic.

$150 Million to promote a greener and more resilient future

It’s getting easier to do business in Africa

US$34.6 million disbursement to Togo

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
In English
lundi 24 février

Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term

Politique
lundi 24 février

Le jour d’après

Politique
lundi 24 février

Le jeu de la démocratie

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

DW

Au Togo, Faure Gnassingbé mise sur ses acquis en économie et dans le social

RTI

Dans le nord Togo, la pression jihadiste est 'très forte'

DW

Une économie toujours inégalitaire

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Sport

Thibault Klidje rejoint les Girondins

Sport

Le Togolais, Thibault Klidje, a signé vendredi un contrat avec Bordeaux, club français de première division.

Diaspora

Les Togolais de l'extérieur ont voté

Diaspora

Les Togolais de l’étranger ont voté samedi pour élire leur président.

Tech & Web

Pêche aux développeurs

Tech & Web

Le Groupe Ecobank lance la 3e édition du Ecobank Fintech Challenge.

Développement

Toutes les raisons d’être optimiste

Développement

L'enquête la plus complète à ce jour sur les aspirations de la jeunesse africaine vient d’être publiée.