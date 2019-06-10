First Togo-European Union economic Forum

The Forum will provide European investors with a better understanding of the current business climate

The government of Togo, in close collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union to Togo, is organising the first Togo-EU Economic Forum - 'Le Rendez-vous des opportunites'.

The Economic Forum is scheduled for 13 and 14 June 2019 and will be held in Lomé, Togo.

The main objective of the Economic Forum is to mobilise higher levels of private investment in priority sectors in Togo while presenting the opportunities offered by the country to local and European investors. The Forum will provide European investors with a better understanding of the current business climate, the government’s vision and the opportunities Togo offers. It will facilitate meetings with local entrepreneurs interested in developing sustainable business relationships.

The two-day high-level networking event will bring together policy makers, public sector agencies, private sector trade support institutions, captains of industry, development partners and donor agencies, academia and the civil society. It will be a unique platform to share experiences, and explore and build sustainable business relations to promote investments in Togo.