  2. In English

Focusing on private investment to stimulate the post-coronavirus economy in Togo

08/09/2020
Focusing on private investment to stimulate the post-coronavirus economy in Togo

Lift the structural constraints to development of the private sector

According to the first Economic Update for Togo, launched today by the World Bank, the crisis triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the Togolese economy and is expected to lead to a decline in growth from 5.3% in 2019 to 1% in 2020.

The report, Boosting Private Investment to Achieve Higher Growth and More Jobs, notes that air traffic restrictions, the closing of borders, social distancing and restricted movement measures (curfew, lockdown of certain cities), combined with the slowdown in growth experienced by Togo’s main trading partners, had a significant impact to economic activity. However, growth is expected to gradually return to pre-crisis levels beginning in 2022, fueled by government investment in infrastructure and an uptick in private investment, if the recent reforms aimed at improving the business climate are continued and expanded.

Thierry Yogo, Senior Economist at the World Bank in Togo and main author of the report, explained that “activities linked to production and sales, retail trade, construction, and tourism have been particularly hard hit by the social distancing and confinement measures adopted by the Togolese government to control the health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the private sector and could jeopardize achievement of the objectives of the national development program.”

To mitigate these risks, the authors of the report are calling on the government to lift the structural constraints to development of the private sector, which plays a key role in the national development plan and in the post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery.

This entails facilitating access to financing, improving the quality of electricity and telecommunications services (internet, mobile telephones) and reducing access costs, easing the tax burden on enterprises, and strengthening human capital.

Lastly, the report recommends accelerating digitization of the economy in order to keep boosting the private sector and growth while creating more productive jobs. 

Hawa Cissé Wagué, the World Bank Resident Representative for Togo, stressed that “Continuing to rely on private investment as a driver for economic recovery will be crucial to strengthen Togo's resilience to address the economic and social vulnerabilities revealed by the coronavirus crisis.”

Informations complémentaires

Rapport BM Togo 2020.pdf 14,66 MB

A LIRE AUSSI

Turkey to open embassy in Togo : Foreign minister

Turkey is determined to strengthen its cooperation with African countries and regional organizations on the continent.

Turkish Foreign Minister in Lomé

In English

Turkey’s top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu will embark on a three-day Africa tour on Monday.

Debt : successful strategy

Agboyibo leaves the political scene

Two fallen peacekeepers from Togo to be honoured at United Nations ceremony

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
Économie
mardi 8 septembre

168 architectes travaillent au Togo

Société
mardi 8 septembre

Protections contre le covid : c'est la jungle

In English
mardi 8 septembre

Focusing on private investment to stimulate the post-coronavirus economy in Togo

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

GCR

Cotton, coffee and cashews: Work starts on major industrial park in Togo

France Culture

Faux médicaments : la plaie de l’Afrique

The Guardian

Coronavirus is a crisis for the developing world, but here's why it needn't be a catastrophe

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Sport

Certifié conforme

Sport

Les stades de Kara, de Sokodé et d’Atakpamé ont opté pour du gazon synthétique.

Cédéao

'L'histoire ne repasse pas les plats'

Cédéao

La Cédéao a une nouvelle fois pressé la junte qui a pris le pouvoir au Mali, en demandant un retour rapide des civils.

Tech & Web

Campagnes virales bon marché

Tech & Web

Les réseaux sociaux et les applications sont devenus de formidables moyens de communication et de vente.

Tech & Web

Identifier les chaînes de transmission

Tech & Web

Togo Safe, l'application pour smartphone censée aider à lutter contre l'épidémie en traçant les 'cas contacts' fonctionne désormais.