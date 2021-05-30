  2. In English

Robert Dussey's visit to Ankara

30/05/2021
30/05/2021

Robert Dussey's visit to Ankara

Turkey's trade relations with African countries are based on a principle of mutual gain

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey is on a 48-hour official visit to Turkey, a sign of rapprochement between the two countries.

Turkey is stepping up its trade and diplomatic exchanges with Africa.

New partnership agreement between the EU and the OACPS countries

Today's initialling of the new Partnership Agreement between the European Union (EU) and members of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

Fruitful visit

In English

Emmanuel Macron hosted President Faure Gnassingbé for lunch at the Elysée on Friday.

Official visit to France

Mali : Presidential elections in March 2022

Gilbert Houngbo reappointed IFAD President

dimanche 30 mai

Avez-vous entendu parler du covalisage ?

dimanche 30 mai

Robert Dussey's visit to Ankara

dimanche 30 mai

Nouveaux horizons pour la Turquie

New African

Des moyens inégalés pour Gilbert Houngbo

Anadolu

Taboo attached to breast cancer kills women in Tog

Ville Issy les Moulineaux

Aboutissement d’un projet ambitieux à Dapaong

