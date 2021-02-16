  2. In English

Russia, Togo agree to develop cooperation

16/02/2021
Sergey Lavrov and Robert Dussey on Tuesday in St. Petersburg

Russia and Togo have agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sphere, natural resources sector and agriculture among other areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after a meeting with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey.

"We have a mutual desire to intensify and deepen the whole range of our relations, including trade, economic and investment contacts.

We agreed to look for specific opportunities for joint projects in such areas as energy, natural resources, infrastructure, transport, and agriculture," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Dussey is currently on a working visit to St. Petersburg.

