Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé (L) and the President of the National Assembly

Prime Minister Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé delivered on Friday his general policy statement to the National Assembly.

Ms. Tomégah-Dogbé specified the main lines of her action, according to the roadmap received from President Faure Gnassingbé, strengthen inclusion, provide the population with quality health, revive agriculture ...

The head of government wants to place digital at the heart of her action.