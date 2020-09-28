  2. In English

Togo appoints its first woman Prime minister

28/09/2020
Victoire Tomegah Dogbe

Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe on Monday named the first-ever female prime minister to head the government in the West African nation.

Victoire Tomegah Dogbe, 60, replaces Komi Selom Klassou, who resigned on Friday.

A close ally of the president, she has served as his chief-of-staff since 2009 and held several ministerial positions since 2008, including recently that of development minister, and also chief of staff of the president’s office.

Togo had been due for a government reshuffle since Gnassingbe was re-elected in February for a fourth term in office, but the changes were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Focusing on private investment to stimulate the post-coronavirus economy in Togo

According to the first Economic Update for Togo, launched today by the World Bank, the crisis triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the Togolese economy.

Turkey to open embassy in Togo : Foreign minister

Turkey is determined to strengthen its cooperation with African countries and regional organizations on the continent.

Turkish Foreign Minister in Lomé

Debt : successful strategy

Agboyibo leaves the political scene

