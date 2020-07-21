  2. In English

Turkey to open embassy in Togo : Foreign minister

21/07/2020
Turkey to open embassy in Togo : Foreign minister

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Robert Dussey

Turkey is determined to strengthen its cooperation with African countries and regional organizations on the continent, said the Turkish foreign minister on July 20, visiting the West African country of Togo.

In a joint press conference alongside his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in the capital Lome, Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed Turkey's diplomatic push in Africa over the last decade, saying it more than tripled the number of its embassies on the continent from 12 to 42.

Along these lines, Turkey will open an embassy in Lome, he added.

Underlining Turkey's determination, Cavuşoglu said Turkey will further develop its cooperation with African countries and regional organizations on the continent.

On trade between the two countries, the Minister said the government will encourage Turkish corporations to expand their activities in Togo.

Highlighting the solidarity between the two countries, Cavusoglu said Turkey and its Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continue to support Togo's fight against the outbreak by sending medical supplies.

"Even today, we had the opportunity to bring medical supplies as the symbol of our solidarity," he said. 

For his part, Dussey thanked Cavusoglu for being the first Turkish foreign minister to visit his country.

Dussey also said he hopes that after the pandemic, Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) will start direct flights to Lome.

On Turkey's initiatives in the continent, he said Togo supports President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's African vision and appreciates his view.

Before the press conference, Cavusoglu and Dussey signed three agreements on establishing a political consultation mechanism, visa exemption for diplomatic passports, and cooperation among diplomacy academies.

Cavusoglu arrived in Togo on July 20 as the first stop on a three-nation West African tour, to be followed by Niger and Equatorial Guinea.

A LIRE AUSSI

Turkish Foreign Minister in Lomé

Turkey’s top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu will embark on a three-day Africa tour on Monday.

Debt : successful strategy

In English

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Togolese Republic announced on Wednesday the signature of a second euro loan facility.

Agboyibo leaves the political scene

Two fallen peacekeepers from Togo to be honoured at United Nations ceremony

Togo cotton output down by 15% in 2019/20

Multimédia
Les dernières photos & vidéos
Newsletter abonnez-vous
En continu
Éducation
mardi 21 juillet

La Fondation Maarif va récupérer le écoles gérées par Gülen

In English
mardi 21 juillet

Turkey to open embassy in Togo : Foreign minister

Médias
mardi 21 juillet

Léger recul des prix à la consommation

Nous suivre:

Ailleurs sur le web

France Culture

Faux médicaments : la plaie de l’Afrique

The Guardian

Coronavirus is a crisis for the developing world, but here's why it needn't be a catastrophe

Le Monde

Et si le Choco Togo était le remède à tous nos maux ?

IL NE FALLAIT PAS MANQUER

Sport

Nouvelle vie ou nouveau club ?

Sport

Le Stade de Reims (France) a officialisé vendredi le départ du Togolais Alaixys Romao.

Culture

Dresde accueille les amoureux de la langue de Goethe

Culture

Les Olympiades internationales d’allemand ont lieu cette année à Dresde.

Développement

Jeunes talents africains, c'est à vous !

Développement

Africa Energy Generation veut encourager la jeunesse africaine à résoudre le défi de l'accès à l'électricité. 

Santé

La meilleure défense des serpents, c’est l’attaque

Santé

Plus de 300.000 personnes au Sud du Sahara se font soigner chaque année des suites d’une morsure de serpent.