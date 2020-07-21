Turkey to open embassy in Togo : Foreign minister

Turkey is determined to strengthen its cooperation with African countries and regional organizations on the continent, said the Turkish foreign minister on July 20, visiting the West African country of Togo.

In a joint press conference alongside his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in the capital Lome, Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed Turkey's diplomatic push in Africa over the last decade, saying it more than tripled the number of its embassies on the continent from 12 to 42.

Along these lines, Turkey will open an embassy in Lome, he added.

Underlining Turkey's determination, Cavuşoglu said Turkey will further develop its cooperation with African countries and regional organizations on the continent.

On trade between the two countries, the Minister said the government will encourage Turkish corporations to expand their activities in Togo.

Highlighting the solidarity between the two countries, Cavusoglu said Turkey and its Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continue to support Togo's fight against the outbreak by sending medical supplies.

"Even today, we had the opportunity to bring medical supplies as the symbol of our solidarity," he said.

For his part, Dussey thanked Cavusoglu for being the first Turkish foreign minister to visit his country.

Dussey also said he hopes that after the pandemic, Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) will start direct flights to Lome.

On Turkey's initiatives in the continent, he said Togo supports President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's African vision and appreciates his view.

Before the press conference, Cavusoglu and Dussey signed three agreements on establishing a political consultation mechanism, visa exemption for diplomatic passports, and cooperation among diplomacy academies.

Cavusoglu arrived in Togo on July 20 as the first stop on a three-nation West African tour, to be followed by Niger and Equatorial Guinea.