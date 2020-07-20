Turkish Foreign Minister in Lomé

  2. In English

Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey’s top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu will embark on a three-day Africa tour on Monday.

He will pay official visits to Togo, Niger, and Equatorial Guinea on July 20-22, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“The first official visits at the Foreign Ministerial level from Turkey to these countries, will provide an opportunity to discuss the ways of improving all aspects of our bilateral relations and enable an exchange of views on regional and international issues,” the ministry said.

“On the occasion of the visits, bilateral agreements will be signed with these countries,” it added.

Turkey-Africa relations have gained substantial momentum since the declaration of Turkey as a strategic partner of the continent by the African Union in January 2008.

