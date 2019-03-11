  2. In English

UAE, Togo discuss cooperation, joint investments

11/03/2019
Faure Gnassingbé and Cheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Monday with Togo President Faure Gnassingbe to discuss cooperation and joint investments.

They discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the economic and investment fields, said the state-run news agency WAM.

According to an agreement signed by the two sides, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development will finance the small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Togo.

Up to 15 million U.S. dollars will be provided by the Khalifa Fund to support projects in Togo.

Khalifa Fund has provided financial support to SMEs in 1,400 projects in the UAE and more than 14 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa via financial programs.

Togo and IFAD partnering for improved financial services and job creation for rural people

Over 50,000 vulnerable rural households in Togo will benefit from a US$35 million project that aims to spur inclusive rural economic growth and create employment opportunities in rural areas.

KFAED signs loan deal with Togo to finance water supply project

Kuwait fund extends a loan in an amount of about $23mln to participate in the financing of the water supply for Kara City and the surrounding areas project.

ADFD approves projects worth USD 31 Million through IRENA/ADFD project facility

FIFA President honoured during Togo visit

IMF : new disbursement for Togo

Voilà à quoi pourrait ressembler le futur hub de services togolais

