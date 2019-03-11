UAE, Togo discuss cooperation, joint investments

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Monday with Togo President Faure Gnassingbe to discuss cooperation and joint investments.

They discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the economic and investment fields, said the state-run news agency WAM.

According to an agreement signed by the two sides, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development will finance the small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Togo.

Up to 15 million U.S. dollars will be provided by the Khalifa Fund to support projects in Togo.

Khalifa Fund has provided financial support to SMEs in 1,400 projects in the UAE and more than 14 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa via financial programs.