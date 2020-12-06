Western Sahara : Support from Togo

The number of countries expressing solidarity with Morocco’s to restore the free movement of people and goods at the border crossing point of Guerguarat between Morocco and Mauritania is increasing.

The passage was blocked for three weeks by the Polisario and all UN attempts failed to clear the road until Morocco intervened to reopen the road militarily on November 13 and ensure its safety once and for all.

Togo was among the latest states in Africa to voice backing to Morocco’s action in Guerguarat saying that it supports the “right of Morocco to defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity.”

In a letter addressed to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Togolese government confirmed that it supports Morocco’s restoration of the free movement of goods and people across the border between Mauritania and Morocco.

The Togolese government also called on “all the stakeholders involved” to give priority to the path of dialogue and consultation for the settlement of the dispute, in compliance with relevant UN resolutions.

Togo furthermore welcomed its cooperation relations with Morocco.