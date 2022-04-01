The World Bank supports Togo's inclusive strategy

The World Bank approved $100 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA)* to support Togo’s inclusive growth agenda and contribute to its efforts to create fiscal space and improve financial viability and service delivery in the energy and water sectors.

This second operation in a programmatic series of development policy operations aims to strengthen fiscal and debt management and improve financial viability and access to electricity and water for the most vulnerable households.

It supports measures to increase tax revenues, enhance public investment efficiency, and strengthen public debt management and transparency. This support will help improve the financial performance and energy efficiency of Togo’s national electricity company (CEET).

Lastly, the operation supports measures relating to the financial viability of Togo’s national water company (TdE), sustainable management of water resources, and improved access for the most vulnerable.

“The reforms supported by this operation are aligned with Togo Roadmap 2025 and aim to increase the fiscal space for sustainable financing of public services. Significant progress in domestic resource mobilization has been made in recent years. This financing supports transformative reforms to broaden the tax base while improving public spending efficiency by strengthening public procurement, public investment management, and Public-Private Partnership procedures,” said Hawa Cissé Wagué, World Bank Resident Representative for Togo.

This operation is in line with the priorities of the 2018-2022 National Development Plan, the government’s new roadmap for 2020-2025, and the reforms supported in the previous series.

*The International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank’s fund for the poorest.