'A close friend and a proven partner'

The head of Togolese diplomacy, Robert Dussey, met in Jerusalem on Wednesday  with his Israeli counterpart Yaïr Lapid.

Yaïr Lapid, Robert Dussey and Sharon Bar-Li (L), Deputy Director General, Head of Africa Division, Israel MFA © MOFA

Discussions focused on bilateral trade, development aid and ongoing projects in the agricultural sector with the support of Mashav, the Israeli International Cooperation Agency.

The terrorist threat and the war in Ukraine were also mentioned.

'This morning, I had a friendly and productive meeting with the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, a great friend of our country. Israel is back in Africa, and I look forward to continuing to work together to deepen our ties with a close friend and a proven partner like Togo', Lapid said.

Mr. Dussey is on a 48-hour official visit to Israel during which meetings are scheduled with the business community.

Economic diplomacy is one of the pillars of Togo's development.

