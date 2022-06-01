The head of Togolese diplomacy, Robert Dussey, met in Jerusalem on Wednesday with his Israeli counterpart Yaïr Lapid.

Discussions focused on bilateral trade, development aid and ongoing projects in the agricultural sector with the support of Mashav, the Israeli International Cooperation Agency.

The terrorist threat and the war in Ukraine were also mentioned.

'This morning, I had a friendly and productive meeting with the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, a great friend of our country. Israel is back in Africa, and I look forward to continuing to work together to deepen our ties with a close friend and a proven partner like Togo', Lapid said.

Mr. Dussey is on a 48-hour official visit to Israel during which meetings are scheduled with the business community.

Economic diplomacy is one of the pillars of Togo's development.