A diplomatic success

The leader of the Malian junta, Assimi Goïta, granted his pardon with total remission of sentences to the 49 Ivorian soldiers imprisoned since July 2022 in Bamako.

Togo managed to free the Ivorian military © republicoftogo.com

The Malian government issued a statement on Friday evening.

It is a success for Togo.

President Faure Gnassingbé engaged 6 months ago in an intense diplomatic action to free these soldiers.

Mali, Ivory Coast: a difficult mission

The Togolese president visited Mali and Côte d'Ivoire on Wednesday. He met with junta leader Assimi Goïta and Ivorian head of state Alassane Ouattara.

