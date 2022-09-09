Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

A moment of sorrow

The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, sent his condolences to the royal family and the British people following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London. © Press Association

The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, sent his condolences to the royal family and the British people following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.

‘I am extending my thoughts and prayers and those of the people to the Total Family, and heartfelt condolences to the British people and the great Commonwealth family’, tweeted in the evening Mr. Gnassingbé.

Togo became a member of the Commonwealth recently.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

Silencing the Guns

Silencing the Guns

In its efforts to continue the “Silencing the Guns” initiatives throughout the year and beyond, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), will commemorate the 2022 Africa Amnesty Month (AAM), for the surrender and collection of illicit weapons, from 5 to 6 September 2022, in Lomé.

First results of the Togolese mediation

First results of the Togolese mediation

Three female Ivorian soldiers arrived home late Saturday after being detained for nearly two months in Mali, while 46 others remain jailed in a case that has heightened tensions between the West African neighbors.

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.