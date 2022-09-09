A moment of sorrow

The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, sent his condolences to the royal family and the British people following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.

‘I am extending my thoughts and prayers and those of the people to the Total Family, and heartfelt condolences to the British people and the great Commonwealth family’, tweeted in the evening Mr. Gnassingbé.

Togo became a member of the Commonwealth recently.