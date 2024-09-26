A new model of global cooperation: Togo’s President advocates for Africa’s respect and dignity

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Togo’s President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé emphasized on Wednesday that the world is at a crucial turning point. He called for the urgent reform of global institutions, which are struggling to address increasingly complex problems.

"We cannot persist with systems that don’t deliver on their promises," he said. Highlighting the concerns of younger generations, Gnassingbé stressed that failure to adapt to new realities would jeopardize the future of the planet and its people.

Gnassingbé’s speech was a plea for profound transformation, urging the creation of a model of international cooperation that is "more inclusive and respectful." He envisions a world where Africa is recognized as a strategic partner in crafting new global regulations. "Togo is looking to the future with hope and determination," he affirmed.

Africa as a Driver of Sustainable Development

Gnassingbé underlined that Togo is working towards sustainable, equitable, and inclusive development. To achieve this, Africa must make significant investments in education, healthcare, and efforts to bridge the digital divide. Additionally, the continent needs to address environmental challenges and gender inequality.

With its youthful population, Africa holds vast potential to contribute to global solutions, particularly through innovative models like the blue and green economies. "Africa can be transformed into a global hub for renewable energy," Gnassingbé said, noting that the continent is already testing new partnerships between public and private sectors. He emphasized that Africa should not be seen merely as a recipient of aid but as a critical driver of global economic growth.

Climate Change and Migration: The Need for Collective Action

President Gnassingbé expressed deep concern about the vulnerability of African nations to climate change, despite their minimal contribution to global emissions. This vulnerability is exacerbating food insecurity, which could, in turn, trigger mass migration to the north. He warned that without global action, these issues would have far-reaching consequences.

"Collective and coordinated action is necessary to revitalize global efforts to achieve peace and security," he stated, noting that economic development is essential to addressing the root causes of violence and terrorism in Africa. He called for stronger multilateral cooperation and stressed that Africa deserves greater respect and attention on the international stage.

Elevating Africa’s Voice and Expertise

In his speech, Gnassingbé advocated for a new model of international cooperation, one grounded in local realities. He argued that international aid often fails to align with the specific needs and capacities of the people it is intended to help.

"The voices of Africa must be elevated and heard in international arenas," he stressed, insisting that local expertise and players must play a central role in solving multinational challenges.

Togo, he affirmed, is committed to contributing to global solutions, and Africa is ready to assume its rightful role as a strategic actor on the international stage. "But Africa needs to be respected," Gnassingbé said, calling for a world where every nation and people can live in harmony with each other and the planet.