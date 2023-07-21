A resilient population that needs to be supported

Faure Gnassingbé met with Cindy H. McCain, the new director of the World Food Programme (WFP), on Thursday.

According to the official statement released after the meeting, Ms. McCain expressed her satisfaction with the quality of cooperation with Togo and praised the country's initiatives for the resilience of the population.

"Togo is an important partner and we want to prioritize this relationship, especially in the framework of strengthening the resilience of the Togolese people and the integration of young people in the field of agriculture," she said.

Ms. McCain took office on April 5.

Before joining the WFP, she was an ambassador and permanent representative of the United States mission to the United Nations food and agriculture agencies in Rome.**

Cindy H. McCain is the widow of the famous John McCain, who died in 2018. A veteran of the Vietnam War and American politician.

A pilot in the Navy, he was shot down over Hanoi in 1967.

Captured, he was tortured and isolated, but refused an early release out of solidarity with his comrades and not to serve the propaganda of Vietnam. Released in 1973, he still bears physical scars from the period.