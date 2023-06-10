Ambitions for agriculture

President Faure Gnassingbé inaugurated on Friday a complex dedicated to promoting agriculture in Tové (Plateaux Region).

This center will include a laboratory to ensure land control, quality, and yield, a model farm, a sales area for inputs and fertilizer production, and a mechanization space equipped with combine harvesters, tractors, and spare parts.

The Agricultural Services Center will also provide advice and training to professionals in the sector.

The project is being developed in cooperation with the Moroccan group OCP Africa.

Benefiting from OCP's extensive experience in phosphate transformation and production, OCP Africa was created in 2016 to contribute to the sustainable development of African agriculture.

It offers tailored solutions to local conditions and the needs of different crops.

Present in 18 countries through 12 subsidiaries, OCP Africa presents itself as an African actor working closely with farmers and partners across the continent.

Togo has made agricultural development a priority.