Bollore Africa Logistics withdraws from Togo

Following the exclusive negotiations announced on 20 December 2021 and the favourable opinions issued by each of the consulted employee representative bodies, the Bolloré Group has signed on Thursday the agreement relating to the sale to the MSC Group of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group’s transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of 5.7 billion euros.

Bolloré Africa Logistics controls part of the activity at the Port of Lomé, Togo.

This withdrawal from Togo should not lead to the loss of jobs.