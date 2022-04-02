Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

Bollore Africa Logistics withdraws from Togo

Bollore Africa Logistics has sold its African activities to MSC.

Vincent Bolloré with the President of Togo Faure Gnassingbe (November 2013) © Louis Vincent/republicoftogo.com

Following the exclusive negotiations announced on 20 December 2021 and the favourable opinions issued by each of the consulted employee representative bodies, the Bolloré Group has signed on Thursday the agreement relating to the sale to the MSC Group of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group’s transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of 5.7 billion euros.

Bolloré Africa Logistics controls part of the activity at the Port of Lomé, Togo.

This withdrawal from Togo should not lead to the loss of jobs.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.