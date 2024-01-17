China to support Togo in safeguarding its sovereignty, security -Wang Yi
China will continue to firmly support Togo in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said while visiting the African country, according to a ministry statement on Wednesday.
China's top diplomat made the remarks as he visited several African countries over the past few days. Wang will travel to Brazil and Jamaica from Jan. 18-22.
