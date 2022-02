CimCo grinding plant in Togo preparing for first cement production

Cimenterie de la Côte ouest-africaine’s (CimCo) new 2.5Mt/yr grinding plant in Lomé is preparing to produce its first cement in March 2022.

Germany-based Intercem Engineering says that construction work has been completed on the project and that the cladding is in place.

Currently, the cold commissioning is in progress. The plant will operate as a subsidiary of CimMetal Group.

