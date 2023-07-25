Civil war in Sudan: first step towards peace

The inter-Darfur dialogue, initiated by Togolese diplomacy, was not in vain.

The first concrete progress was that the participants called on the warring parties, in particular the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, to protect humanitarian corridors and access.

According to the statement issued at the end of the meeting, they asked the RSF to use El Geneina airport to receive international aid that the civilian population in Darfur so desperately needs.

In addition, the text states that any humanitarian aid that states or international organizations plan to send must transit through Chad.

The RSF should thus allow and facilitate the return of the Darfurians who have fled to Chad, in particular the sultan of Dar Andoka, who has left the region for the first time in the modern history of the sultanate.

The outcomes of this dialogue under the Togolese palaver tree should help to catalyze the search for negotiated solutions to the Sudanese conflict within the framework of the peace process initiated since May 2023 by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Nations.

Since April, Sudan has been rocked by violent clashes between the RSF and the army, with the most violent fighting taking place in Darfur.