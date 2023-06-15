Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

Collective security

The 'Lomé Peace and Security Forum' will take place in the capital of Togo on October 21 and 22, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

How to strengthen transitions towards democratic governance in Africa ? © republicoftogo.com

The 'Lomé Peace and Security Forum' will take place in the capital of Togo on October 21 and 22, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This initiative, launched by President Faure Gnassingbé, is part of the African initiatives that aim to address the continent's need to work more towards peace consolidation and the establishment of collective security in an environment marked by the emergence of new areas of tension and the complexity of security challenges due to the expansion of the terrorist threat and the prevalence of organized transnational crime, the statement says.

The theme of the meeting will be "How to strengthen transitions towards democratic governance in Africa?"

Representatives from African and non-African governments, high-level experts, actors from civil society organizations, the academic world, international organizations, business circles, and professional organizations are expected to attend.

According to the organizers, the meeting aims to develop "a new prism of understanding and interpretation of political transitions, taking into account the contexts and dynamics of their emergence, as well as the crucial issues and challenges related to strengthening democratic governance in Africa."

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

Ambitions for agriculture

Ambitions for agriculture

President Faure Gnassingbé inaugurated on Friday a complex dedicated to promoting agriculture in Tové (Plateaux Region).

The Togolese president congratulates Erdogan

The Togolese president congratulates Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on Sunday in the second round of the presidential election. He obtained 52.3% of the votes, while his opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu received 47.7%, according to provisional results.

Driver of growth

Driver of growth

Having a bank account is no longer essential for making payments.

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.