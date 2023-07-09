Rubriques

ECOWAS Summit in Bissau

A summit of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) is taking place this Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, in the presence of President Faure Gnassingbé.

Arrival of the Togolese president in Guinea-Bissau on Sunday © DR

Once again, the focus will be on the return to constitutional order in the region.

Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso are led by juntas that came to power through coups d'état.

West African leaders will also discuss security issues and the fight against terrorism.

Bamako has demanded the departure of the UN mission in Mali, which includes many Togolese soldiers.

Jihadist groups are becoming increasingly active in the Sahel and coastal countries such as Burkina Faso, Benin, and Togo.

