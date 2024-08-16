Rubriques

Emmanuel Macron meets with President Faure Gnassingbé

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé on the sidelines of the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Provence Landing. 

Faure Gnassingbe and Emmanuel Macron © Emmanuel Pita/republicoftogo.com

Macron expressed his gratitude to President Gnassingbé for attending the event, emphasizing the importance for France to honor the memory of Togolese and African soldiers who played a crucial role in the country's liberation alongside French and Allied forces. This sentiment was conveyed in a statement from the Élysée Palace.

During their meeting, both leaders praised the strong bilateral relationship between France and Togo and expressed their mutual desire to further enhance cooperation. They discussed deepening ties in key areas such as defense, agriculture, and culture, as well as prioritizing sectors like health, education, and vocational and university training.

Additionally, they agreed to continue their collaborative efforts to support entrepreneurship through the Choose Africa initiative, which aims to foster economic growth and opportunities on the continent.

Macron and Gnassingbé also took the opportunity to review several international and regional issues, reflecting their shared commitment to addressing global challenges.

The conversation highlighted the ongoing collaboration between France and Togo in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes and underscored the importance of their partnership in promoting stability and development in the region.

