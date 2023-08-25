End of the Brics Summit

Togo was represented at the BRICS summit, which ended on Thursday in Johannesburg. Its foreign minister, Robert Dussey, attended the meeting.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) announced an expansion of the emerging countries bloc that seeks to extend its influence and will integrate six new members as of January.

Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join the group, announced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed it as a "historic expansion." As the economic heavyweight of the bloc, Beijing was in favor of this expansion, which was at the center of the 15th BRICS summit that ended on Thursday.

Forty countries had applied for membership or expressed interest.

A sign of the growing influence of emerging countries, according to the "club of five" that produces a quarter of the world's wealth and brings together 42% of the world's population.