Rubriques

Tendances:
In English

End of the Brics Summit

Togo was represented at the BRICS summit, which ended on Thursday in Johannesburg. Its foreign minister, Robert Dussey, attended the meeting.

Forty countries had applied for membership or expressed interest © republicoftogo.com

Togo was represented at the BRICS summit, which ended on Thursday in Johannesburg. Its foreign minister, Robert Dussey, attended the meeting.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) announced an expansion of the emerging countries bloc that seeks to extend its influence and will integrate six new members as of January.

Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join the group, announced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed it as a "historic expansion." As the economic heavyweight of the bloc, Beijing was in favor of this expansion, which was at the center of the 15th BRICS summit that ended on Thursday.

Forty countries had applied for membership or expressed interest. 

A sign of the growing influence of emerging countries, according to the "club of five" that produces a quarter of the world's wealth and brings together 42% of the world's population.

ARTICLES SUR LE MÊME THÈME

Sudan first !

Sudan first !

Consultations between Sudanese Darfurian stakeholders conclude in Lomé on Monday

Sudan: A first step towards peace

Sudan: A first step towards peace

The war between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohammad Hamdane Dagalo and the regular Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane has been raging for almost four months.

Pour que ce site Web fonctionne correctement et pour améliorer votre expérience d'utilisateur, nous utilisons des cookies. Retrouvez plus d'informations dans notre Gestion des cookies.

Définir la préférence des cookies

  • Les cookies nécessaires activent les fonctionnalités de base. Le site Web ne peut pas fonctionner correctement sans ces cookies et ne peut être désactivé qu'en modifiant les préférences de votre navigateur.